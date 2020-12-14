Russia successfully test-launches Angara-5 space rocket

Russia successfully test-launched its Angara-A5 space rocket on Monday.

It blasted off from Plesetsk cosmodrome in northwest Russia and is the second it has been tested.

Angara A5 is designed to replace the Proton M heavy-lift rocket, but its development and manufacturing has been plagued by delays and technical problems.

Roscosmos on Monday touted the increased environmental safety of the Angara rockets, as they “do not use aggressive and toxic propellants, significantly increasing environmental safety both in the areas adjacent to the launch complex and in the drop zones.”