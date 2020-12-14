RuPaul’s Drag Race Announced a Huge Season 13 Twist

Grab your engines and may the best lip-syncher win!

Last week, VH1 announced that season 13 of RuPaul’s Drag Race will premiere on New Year’s day, finally filling the dragless void in our hearts. As usual, the series will introduce a batch of shady and fabulous new queens all vying for that $100,000 cash prize and the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar. And while it’ll be business as usual for the Emmy-winning show’s legendary host RuPaul and judges (hello, Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley and Ross Mathews), things will be a little different for the new contestants.

In a new trailer that dropped on Monday, Dec. 14, VH1 shared a big season 13 twist that’s never been done before. “This season my girls will make you flip!” Ru says in the video. “I hope you like surprises, I’ve got a big one.” As scenes flash of the queens strutting down the runway and gagging in the work room, Ru shares the exciting news: “We’re kicking off with six lip-syncs for your lives!” Yes, this year’s hopefuls will have to hit the stage and make sure they know every word to their chosen song as early as day one. No Valentina-style mishaps here!