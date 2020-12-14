Royal LePage sees Canadian home prices up 5.5 per cent in 2021, with biggest gains in Ottawa, Vancouver

Article content continued

Lenders Royal Bank of Canada and Bank of Nova Scotia said in their fiscal 2020 annual reports they expect house price growth of 0.6 per cent and 0.4 per cent over the next 12 months, citing economic uncertainties spurred by the coronavirus pandemic, weakness in condominium markets and constrained housing affordability.

Royal LePage expects the shift to larger homes, which has driven a surge in sales and prices of single-family houses this year, will moderate as “life returns to normal,” easing some of the pressure on condo markets.

Condominium demand is expected to be healthy in most of Canada’s biggest cities, except Toronto, where softer demand is seen continuing in the city center, the group said.

Ottawa and Vancouver are expected to lead the country, with increases of 11.5 per cent and 9 per cent respectively, while Calgary and Edmonton are set to lag with growth of 0.75 per cent and 1.5 per cent. Toronto prices are expected to rise 5.75 per cent.

