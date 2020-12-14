Royal Expert Accuses Prince Harry and Meghan of ‘Exploiting the Royal Family,’ Claims They Planned to Leave From the Beginning

Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex officially stepped down as senior royals on March 31, 2020.

The move sent shockwaves through the monarchy and stunned many of the couple’s fans. But now there are claims that the Sussexes planned their move before they even tied the knot and were perfectly fine with “exploiting” the royal family for their financial gain.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have settled in Santa Barbara

The prince and former Suits star moved into Tyler Perry’s Beverly Hills estate before purchasing their new home in Santa Barbara.

Harry and Meghan paid just over $14 million for their property which is nicknamed “The Chateau.” The mansion is a sprawling 18,000 square feet and sits on five acres of land.

Hello! noted that it has 16 bathrooms, nine bedrooms, as well as a separate guest house with two additional bedrooms and bathrooms. There’s also a library, a sauna, a wine cellar, a tea room, a game room, a gym, tennis courts, and an arcade.

They planned to leave the royal family even before their wedding?

There are several theories as to what led to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s decision to step down from their roles with the royal family. We know that Meghan did once reveal that she was struggling with the constant media attention. And Harry stated that had previously thought about quitting royal life after he came back from Afghanistan in 2007.

One expert believes they knew exactly what they were doing for a long time. In fact, she feels that the pair had this whole thing planned even before their royal wedding.

“I think that it’s the biggest exploitation of the royal family in our lifetime,” royal biographer Angela Levin said (per the Express). “I don’t think this could have been done very quickly that they come out of the royal family, they’ve got all their PR and agents set up, they negotiate with Netflix, wham bam here’s £150million ($199 million USD) for your future.”

Levin added, “I think this was plotted right from the very beginning, before the wedding. We know that they set up their website before the wedding and I think that this is using them.”

The Sussexes’ gig with Netflix

Levin is referring to the deal the couple inked with the streaming giant in September.

After Variety confirmed the deal, the prince and his wife released a statement that read:

Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope.

The couple will reportedly produce several films and documentaries as well as educational and children’s programs for the platform.

