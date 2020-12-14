Robin Thicke Admits to Be ‘Crying a Little’ on Fourth Anniversary of Late Father’s Death

Instagram/WENN/FayesVision

Paying a touching tribute to Alan Thicke days after his fiancee April Love Geary gave birth to his son, the ‘Blurred Lines’ hitmaker shares a picture from his newborn’s first night at home.

Robin Thicke has paid a touching tribute to his late father Alan Thicke on the fourth anniversary of his death.

The “Blurred Lines” hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday, December 13 to share a picture of himself laying next to his newborn son, Luca Patrick – who his fiance April Love Geary gave birth to days ago – and admitted he was in tears because he misses his late parent, who died from a heart attack on 13 December, 2016, “so much”.

And though the entertainer isn’t here, Robin says he can “feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies”.

He wrote: “Four years ago today, on December 13, 2016, my beloved Father passed away. As I wake up next to this little guy his first night home, I miss my father so much, but I feel his love in my heart every time I kiss my babies on the head the same way he would kiss me.”

“I’m crying a little right now. Partly because I’m sad you’re not here, but mostly because I’m happy that I had you to love me, guide me, and show me the way. I hope I make you proud. I miss you every day. Thank you Dad.”

The emotional tribute comes after April shared the first picture of baby Luca and his dad.

The 26-year-old model announced the birth of her third child with the 43-year-old singer by sharing a sweet picture of herself and their new addition together in hospital on her Instagram account on December 12.

She wrote: “My Luca Patrick, you are so perfect. Mommy & daddy love you so much.”

And April later took to her Instagram Story to share a black and white snap of her partner cradling the tot.

The pair already have daughters Mia Love, two, and Lola Alain, 21 months together, while the musician also has son Julian Fuego, 10, with ex-wife, actress Paula Patton.