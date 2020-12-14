RHOBH: Erika Jayne Completely Humiliated By Sham Divorce Claims – ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Spoilers

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ spoilers say that Erika Jayne is not appreciating the fact that everyone is calling her divorce a ‘sham’ divorce. Some reports have suggested that Erika’s divorce might be a way to help save her you-know-what.

The Real Housewife and her husband Tom Girardi are being sued for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from crash victims. The case centers around settlement money from the 2018 Lion Air crash. And apparently, Erika only has a few words to say about it. Here’s what you need to know.

‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Spoilers: Erika Jane Completely Humiliated By Sham Divorce Claims

The suit claimed that Tom and his law firm Girardi Keese “are on the verge of financial collapse and locked in a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds” and his “need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife Erika Jayne.”

If that weren’t enough, the suit also claims that Erika and Tom filed for a “sham” marriage just so they could protect their assets.

One source told Life & Style Weekly that Erika feels both embarrassed and humiliated about all of the reports surrounding her divorce. One source close to the situation says, “She’s denying it, of course, but the damage is done. She and Tom look like total crooks!”

“Erika’s embroiled in a scandal that she’s hoping won’t become her [RHOBH] storyline,” the source added.

Unfortunately for Erika, it doesn’t look like her fans and her followers are giving her much sympathy these days. Many took to their social media accounts to write, “ Funny how she wants to humiliate the other women and drag all their dirty laundry out into the open and shame them for it, yet when there is dirt on her, it’s off limits. Sure. Typical hypocrite. I want her RAKED over the coals and shamed into oblivion!!!”

Another critic wrote, “Erika’s embarrassed and humiliated? Suck it up buttercup and let’s talk about the embezzlement because, as Rinna is fond of saying, it’s out there hunny! But she’s not humiliated and embarrassed that they took money from victims? Unreal.”

For any other soap opera and entertainment news, please visit again Daily Soap Dish. Don’t forget to visit TVRocker for all of the latest exciting news on all of your favorite daytime television soaps.