‘RHOA’s Kenya Moore Begins Divorcing Husband Marc Daly

During Sunday night’s episode of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Kenya Moore revealed that she has begun taking steps to divorce husband Marc Daly.

“I’m going to go ahead and file [for divorce],” Kenya told Cynthia Bailey during this week’s new episode of RHOA. “But I feel like the best step for me is to file for the custody action, and doing a post-nuptial, and then after that’s all signed off, then filing [for divorce].”

We doubt Marc will care. He has been cold and unloving towards Kenya allegedly behind closed doors and even in front of her friends and the Bravo cameras.

“I decided to file a custody action because I believe, knowing my husband, that is the path of least resistance. I don’t think he wants to have any type of action in court. I think he wants to be able to live the way we’ve been living, without any progress in either direction. But now I have to take my life back,” Kenya said in her confessional.