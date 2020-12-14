Retirement home fire kills 11 in Russia By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1


MOSCOW () – A fire that broke out early on Tuesday in a retirement home in the Russian region of Bashkortostan in the Urals mountains has killed 11 people, Russia’s emergencies ministry said on Tuesday.

The fire was reported at about 3 a.m. local time (2200 GMT Monday) in the village of Ishbuldino, it said in a statement, and was put out three hours later.

“Four people evacuated (the site) on their own before the arrival of firefighters,” the ministry said.

Russia’s investigative committee said it has launched a probe into the incident.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR