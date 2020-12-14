‘Resident Alien’ Syfy Dramedy Trailer Starring Alan Tudyk

RELATED STORIES

The full trailer for Syfy’s Resident Alien is equal parts Northern Exposure, Law & Order and The Good Doctor, with a hint of Doom Patrol‘s Mr. Nobody thrown in for good measure.

Premiering Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 at 10/9c — and based on the Dark Horse comic — Resident Alien stars Alan Tudyk (Firefly, the aforementioned Doom Patrol) as “Harry,” an extraterrestrial that crash lands on Earth and passes himself off as a small-town (human) doctor. Arriving with a secret mission to kill all humans, Harry starts off living a simple life – though things get a bit rocky when he’s roped into solving a local murder and realizes he needs to assimilate into his new world.

As Harry struggles to fit in, Syfy’s synopsis reads, he begins to “wrestle with the moral dilemma of his mission and asking the big life questions like: ‘Are human beings worth saving?’ and ‘Why do they fold their pizza before eating it?’”

Resident Alien co-stars Sara Tomko (Once Upon a Time‘s Tiger Lily), Corey Reynolds (The Closer), Alice Wetterlund (Silicon Valley) and Levi Fiehler (The Fosters), while Season 1 guest stars include The Terminator‘s Linda Hamilton.

You can also watch the first seven minutes below: