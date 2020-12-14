Researchers Use Masimo ORi™, Oxygen Reserve Index, to Help Suppress Postoperative Hyperoxia in Patients Undergoing Breast Surgery

Article content continued

The researchers found that PaO 2 was significantly lower in the ORi group both before patients left the PACU (mean 117.3 mmHg [one standard deviation 26.8 mmHg] in group O vs. 170.0 mmHg [42.8 mmHg] in group C) and the morning after surgery (107.5 mmHg [16.5 mmHg] in group O vs. 157.1 mmHg [28.4 mmHg] in group C); p < 0.01. No patients had hypoxia.

The researchers concluded, “Determining postoperative supplemental oxygen amount using ORi can noninvasively suppress hyperoxia, preventing hypoxia.”

ORi has not received FDA 510(k) clearance and is not available for sale in the United States.

