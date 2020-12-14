Redberry Restaurants Announces Robert Masson as CFO

Article content continued

About Redberry Restaurants

Founded in 2005, Redberry Restaurants is one of the largest and fastest growing quick-service restaurant franchisees in Canada with 111 BURGER KING® restaurants and 23 Pizza Hut restaurants. In 2019, City Capital Ventures acquired the Toronto-based Redberry Group and their plans to accelerate new unit growth are underway. In August 2020, Redberry was awarded “Restaurant Top 200: The Nation’s Largest and Most Successful Franchisees” by Franchise Times. For more information, visit www.redberry.ca

About City Capital Ventures

City Capital Ventures, LLC (“CCV”) invests on behalf of an exclusive network of family offices and private market investors, seeking businesses at “inflection points” where it perceives an outsized opportunity for accelerated business growth, fueled by CCV’s capital and support. Benefiting from a flexible and patient investment mandate, CCV invests in consumer, commercial and service businesses typically requiring up to $100 million in capital.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201214005182/en/

Contacts

Sharron Fry

Director of Marketing, Redberry Restaurants

[email protected]

#distro