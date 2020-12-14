Reality Steve Just Updated His Spoilers for Tayshia Adams’ Season and Everything Has Changed

Each year, blogger Reality Steve spoils the ending of every season of The Bachelorette, The Bachelor, and Bachelor in Paradise. When Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette began, Reality Steve posted his spoilers for the season.

On Dec. 14, Reality Steve issued a correction to the spoilers he originally posted. With the new update, the ending of Adams’ season is now unknown to viewers.

[Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 16 of The Bachelorette.]

Tayshia Adams | Craig Sjodin/ABC via Getty Images

This has not been a normal season of ‘The Bachelorette’

Clare Crawley was cast as the lead of Season 16 of The Bachelorette. After falling for contestant Dale Moss, Crawley left the show early and Adams was brought in as her replacement.

Season 16 of The Bachelorette is also different because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Typically, the cast of the show travels to different locations throughout the season. This season, the cast quarantined and filmed at La Quinta Resort & Club in La Quinta, California.

Reality Steve’s original spoilers for Tayshia Adams’ season of ‘The Bachelorette’

When Adams’ episodes began airing, Reality Steve posted his spoilers for the season. The blogger revealed that Adams’ final four contestants include Ivan Hall, Zac Clark, Brendan Morais, and Ben Smith. Reality Steve then reported that Morais decides to self-eliminate at some point.

“Brendan Morais leaves the show on his own,” Reality Steve wrote. “The one thing I don’t know is if Brendan leaving happened at final 4 or final 3. Seemingly you’d think that if his family didn’t show up for hometowns (all other 3 had family and/or friends show up at La Quinta to meet Tayshia), then she would’ve eliminated him at that point, leaving Ivan, Zac C., and Ben as your final 3. But I don’t know exactly when Brendan eliminated himself.”

According to Reality Steve’s original spoilers, Smith and Clark are Adams’ final two, and the season ends with Adams picking Clark.

How Reality Steve’s spoilers changed

Before the “Men Tell All” episode of The Bachelorette aired on Dec. 14, Reality Steve shared an update for fans of the reality show. In the post, the blogger confirmed that Hall, Clark, Morais, and Smith are still Adams’ final four contestants.

Originally, Reality Steve reported that Morais chose to leave the show and that his family did not show up for the Hometowns date. However, Morais does not self-eliminate during the Hometowns episode.

(SPOILERS) Tonight’s episode #10 & “Men Tell All” now up at: https://t.co/YCBJkyYi1a. Including a change the spoilers for the hometown date episode tomorrow… — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) December 14, 2020

“I reported at the beginning of the season that Brendan’s family doesn’t show for the hometowns and that he self eliminates at either #4 or #3. It’s his PARENTS that don’t show. His brother Dan, sister in law Christi, and niece Aliyah are who shows up,” the blogger wrote in his new post.

Reality Steve continued, “Brendan doesn’t self eliminate at #4 because Ben gets eliminated tomorrow night at the hometown dates rose ceremony. Your final 3 this season are Ivan, Zac, and Brendan.”

With Adams eliminating Smith instead of Morais leaving, her final choices are up in the air and currently unspoiled. Only time will tell if spoilers of Adams’ finale leak before the final episode airs.

Season 16 Episode 11 of The Bachelorette will air on Dec. 15, 2020.