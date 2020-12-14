RDJ’s extremely revealing comments on Iron Man’s future

“I had an incredible 10-year run with Marvel which pushed me creatively. I now have tons more ambition to do things I haven’t done before. Evolving is key — the worst thing you can do is get in your own way. Just in the matter of me wanting to be a fit father, husband and citizen, it’d be irresponsible of me to not keep my eye ahead so I can prepare my mind for what’s to come and the transition. As an actor, every time I get a script now, I think about the commitment and time I’d be away from my missus and kiddos,” Downey said.

Without a doubt, it’s a drag to think that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now well and truly done with its most charismatic character. Still, the film star expressed plenty of solid reasons for wanting to move on to the next phase of his life, on top of wanting to spend more time with his family. He described the feeling of getting older, describing the rest of his life as “the back nine” and his desire to do something different with his remaining time, specifically touting his group Footprint Coalition, a group founded to “entertain, inform, and mobilize the public with original and curated content” dedicated to environmental sustainability. As superheroics go, it’s not as flashy as an Iron Man suit, but it’s still pretty rad.