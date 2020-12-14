Pristina’s festive lights get the cold shoulder amid COVID curfew

Pristina has its festive decorations up just like any other year. But coronavirus restrictions in Kosovo’s capital mean they are not being enjoyed as much as they could.

Health authorities have imposed an overnight curfew from 7 pm to 5 am in a bid to lower the number of COVID-19 cases, which reached 1,000 a day at the height of the outbreak, a high number for a country of just 1.8 million people.

“It seems impossible not to enjoy to the full the decorations of our squares, which in previous years have served as meeting points for the Pristina residents,” said Ardian Berisha from Pristina city hall.

“We know there are two reasons for that: coping with the virus, which makes it impossible to gather in the city to celebrate, embrace each other, to raise toasts to each other and other things. The other problem is the curfew.”