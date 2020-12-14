Priscilla Wasn’t the First Teenager Elvis Presley Pursued, Biographer Claims, But Not Necessarily for Sexual Relations

Most fans know that legendary musical artist Elvis Presley met and fell in love with his future wife, Priscilla Presley, when she was just 14 years old and he was 24. However, this wasn’t the first time the King of Rock ‘n Roll became involved with someone underage.

According to one biographer, Elvis always pursued much younger women, even before he committed to marry one of them. It’s unclear if all those relationships were sexual, however.

Elvis Presley became famous practically overnight

Screaming crowd of teenage girls being restrained by police outside an Elvis Presley concert | Charles Trainor/The LIFE Images Collection via Getty Images

Elvis wasn’t the first celebrity to experience a meteoric rise to fame. His first number-one hit “Heartbreak Hotel” quickly rose the charts after its release in 1956. He went from being a relative nobody to a superstar recording artist with fans — especially teenage girls — falling over themselves in his presence.

Biographer Joel Williamson explained in his book Elvis Presley: A Southern Life that this notoriety led to excesses in the King’s life. And most of it wasn’t exactly healthy. That includes Elvis insisting on staying in the company of very young teenage fans.

His biographer claimed Elvis liked being around teenage girls

Elvis Presley | Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Williamson wrote of Elvis “preying” on a group of three 14-year-old girls while on tour during his early career, Vice reported. They wrote that the girls “would pillow fight, tickle, wrestle, and kiss Elvis, who was 22 at the time.”

And that’s not the only incident of note. In the same book, Williamson recalled how Elvis had sex with a fan and took her to the hospital after the condom accidentally broke. Even during the incident, he kept calling a 15-year-old girlfriend named Dixie Locke, who he allegedly liked to dress in specific clothing.

The marriage between Elvis and Priscilla Presley was controversial

Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley | Bettman/Contributor via Getty Images

Elvis became transfixed by Priscilla as soon as he met her while stationed in Germany in 1959. However, Williamson wrote about how he obsessively preserved her virginity and did not have sexual intercourse with her prior to marriage. Priscilla allegedly confirmed that they never had sex until their wedding night. Their only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, was born nine months after the nuptial ceremony.

“It was as if Priscilla’s virginity was another thing that Elvis strangely and sorely needed to maintain,” the biographer wrote. Other books refute the claim, but it matches up with some curious accounts of Elvis not actually having sex with his underage paramours.

Elvis liked to be around younger women, but not always for sex

Elvis Presley fans | Bettmann/contributor via Getty Images

It’s true that his relationship with Priscilla turned romantic. But at least one biographer insists that Elvis wanted to be around teenagers to have fun a mostly platonic way.

“Elvis’ closest female relationships were usually with young girls of around 13 or 14, ending as they reached late teens,” biographer Brent Taylor wrote, according to Express. “He didn’t have sex with these young girls, but had pajama parties, pillow fights and indulged in ‘girl talk.’”

This account would appear to match up with other women who claimed Elvis was more interested in their company than is sexual exploits. But he did have plenty of affairs as well. Ultimately, the only person who knows Elvis’ true intentions toward young women is the man himself.