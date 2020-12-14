Alden Wicker / Wired:
Poshmark’s product design choices around social sharing, like encouraging sellers to reshare their listings daily, wastes sellers’ time and reduces their profit — The social shopping app Poshmark promises women the chance to spin gold out of secondhand threads. The reality is a lot of spinning, and little gold.
Poshmark's product design choices around social sharing, like encouraging sellers to reshare their listings daily, wastes sellers' time and reduces their profit (Alden Wicker/Wired)
Alden Wicker / Wired: