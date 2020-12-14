Pompeo tells Turkey its purchase of S-400 missile defense system will endanger U.S. military By

© . FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo in Washington
WASHINGTON () – The U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday the United States has made clear to Turkey that its purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems would endanger the security of U.S. military technology and personnel.
Pompeo said he has urged Turkey to resolve the S-400 issue in co-ordination with the United States.
