Pippa Middleton is ‘pregnant with second child’ and ‘thrilled’

Pippa Middleton is ‘pregnant with her second child’.

The sister of Kate Middleton, 37, is ‘thrilled’ to be expecting with her husband James Matthews, 45, a source close to the family told Page Six.

The latest addition will be a sibling to two-year-old Arthur, and a cousin to Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, also two.

A source close to the Middleton family told the publication said: ‘Pippa and James are thrilled, it’s fantastic news amid a difficult year. The entire family is delighted’.

The couple, who wed in 2017 declined to comment on reports they are expecting a second child.

It comes as amid news the couple have prepared to snap up 72 sprawling acres of land in leafy Berkshire for just £1.5million – in a village where a detached house with a garden already costs close to that price.

Hedgefund billionaire James, brother of reality TV star Spencer Matthews, and author Pippa currently reside in a £17 million six-bedroom home in London.

Pippa put on a very festive jumper to hand out awards to the pupils of the Mary Hare School for deaf children in Newbury, Berkshire, for which she is an ambassador, in photos shown yesterday

They are thought to have grand designs for Bucklebury Farm Park, which is just a stones throw away from the Middleton family home in Chapel Row – where Pippa grew up with big sister Kate, 38, and younger brother James, 33.

Pippa’s parents, Carole, 65, and Michael, 71, still live close by in a £5million home, a price tag that is much more indicative of what a discerning buyer might expect to pay for a country home.

The news comes just a day after Pippa made a rare public appearance supporting a deaf school in Newbury, Berkshire, just a few miles from where the family are based.

Pippa was thrust into the public spotlight in 2011 when she famously was maid of honour at her sister’s wedding

Pippa, who is an ambassador for Mary Hare School for deaf children, donned red knitwear to give out awards to the school’s pupils.

In a snap shared by the Mary Hare Foundation on Twitter, a beaming Pippa is seen standing in front of a bedecked tree wearing a jumper adorned with a Christmas fir.

Pippa has been fundraising for the school for several years, and has been particularly supportive of the Foundation’s effort to build a Primary School to accompany pupils in the next phase of their education.

As well as a trio of royal cousins from their aunt Kate, the new Middleton-Matthews baby will also have cousins on their father’s side. Theodore Frederick Michael, two, and Gigi Margaux Matthews, five months, who former Made in Chelsea Lothario Spencer shares with his Irish model wife Vogue Williams.

The Matthews family owns the Eden Rock resort on St Barts, one of the region’s most exclusive hotels beloved by many famous faces.

Stars including Elton John, Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio have stayed at the resort, where suites can cost up to £25,000 a night.