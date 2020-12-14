Pictures: Aamir Khan clicked at the airport

Aamir Khan is one of the most respected actors of Bollywood. The actor has given some great performances over the years and has some memorable characters to his name. Aamir is a perfectionist and everything to do with him is a class apart for sure. The actor is gearing up for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. He has already shot for most of the film and Kareena Kapoor Khan too plays a crucial role in this project.





Today, we snapped Aamir as he arrived in Mumbai. Aamir was clicked heading out of the airport dressed in a pair of jeans and a navy blue T-shirt. He happily posed for the paparazzi before sitting in his ride. Check out the pictures from the spot below…