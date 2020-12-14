Pete Davidson Meets Fan Named Ariana & Jokes They Should Get “Married”

Apparently being named Ariana is all it takes to get a ring from Pete Davidson.

The comedian stopped to meet some fans outside of NBC Studios in New York, when one told him, “My name’s Arianna, too.” The Saturday Night Live comedian responded, “Oh, well, hello. Let’s get married.”

Let’s just say this proposal was almost as sudden as his past engagement with pop star Ariana Grande, which lasted from June to October 2018.

The fan, who goes by Arianna Justine, posted a video of the romantic encounter on her TikTok this week, complete with her screams at the end. She captioned it, “I met Pete Davidson & I’m in love.”

Clearly, Pete is ready to say “Thank U, Next” by moving from one Ariana to another.

Fans joked about the dreamy moment on TikTok, with one writing, “suddenly my name is ariana too.” Another said, “THE FACT THAT YOU EVEN SAID THAT THO HAHA.”