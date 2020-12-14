Patty Jenkins offers Star Wars: Rogue Squadron update

The Rogue Squadron project does already have a screenwriter, Jenkins told Collider, though she declined to name names, out of a desire not to step on an imminent official announcement. Apparently, the two of them have nearly completed the film’s treatment, an intermediate step that outlines the story of the film and helps guide the writer through the completion of the first draft of the script.

That may not sound like much, but Jenkins said her method prizes detail. “It ends up being like where you’re fairly close to a well-along screenplay by the time I’m done with the treatment in my process,” she told Collider. “So yeah, we’ve been working on it for awhile.” She added that she was “super excited” about the story and talked about her desire to make “the greatest fighter pilot movie of all time” in a video clip that introduced the project.