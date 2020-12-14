Parks and Recreation bloopers funnier than the show

As Andy, Chris Pratt always played the perfect dimwit, and his extraordinary skill of portraying a simpleton is on perfect display in the season four episode “The Trial of Leslie Knope.” After her secret relationship with her superior, Ben, is revealed, Leslie must defend herself in court, proving that their tryst hasn’t affected their professional lives. Her friends scramble to help her win the case — including Andy.

In the clip, Leslie tells Andy that she needs help procuring evidence, and tells him to go to her office and look for a picture of a female politician, Bella Abzug, next to her desk, which is a clue for some sort of hiding place for documents. As a follow-up, Andy asks, “Is that scary face, funny hat, or Bill Clinton’s wife?” After Leslie clarifies that she means “funny hat,” she starts to describe a complicated system involving a hidden key, but in the meantime, Andy completely loses focus, sending Poehler into mild hysterics at the idea that he would just get bored with what she was saying. Pratt and Poehler always contrasted well, and in his time on Parks and Rec, Pratt could always make Poehler laugh.