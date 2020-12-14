Offset Responds To Snoop Dogg: I Don’t Get In Female’s Business!!

During a recent interview, Snoop Dogg has some words to say about Cardi B’s raunchy “WAP” single — but her husband Offset things Snoop should stay out of women’s business.

“I love Snoop, man. [Cardi B is] grown. I don’t get in female’s business, so I’m a just stay at that. I hate when men do that. I don’t do that. I don’t care if a girl woulda said something bad about me. I just don’t get in females’ business,” he told TMZ.

“As rappers, we talk about the same sh*t. It’s a lot of woman empowerment. Don’t shoot it down. We never had this many female artists running this sh*t. They catching up to us, passing us and setting records. That’s two women on one record that’s a very successful record,” he added.

Offset wants no smoke with Snoop:

“I really f*ck with Snoop, like, on a personal level. So, I could personally call him and be like, ‘Snoop, come on now.’ I don’t wanna seem like I’m dissing at Snoop, that’s my boy. But, at the same time, all men should stay out of women business. That’s women business. You ain’t gon’ have no win. Your comments probably looking crazy from just saying stuff like that. Stay outta women business. Women are strong now. We should uplift our women. Don’t say what they can and can’t do.”