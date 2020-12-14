NRL news, The Mole | Melbourne Storm chasing Brisbane Broncos ace Xavier Coates

The Storm are set to target Broncos flyer Xavier Coates as the man to replace Josh Addo-Carr when the star winger moves to Sydney in 2022.

Coates is young, strong and FAST – and should be a great fit in the Storm backline if the club can secure his services.

The 19-year-old from Papua New Guinea made his State of Origin debut recently after just 15 NRL games for the Broncos and looked right at home in top company.

Coates scored two spectacular tries in two games for the Maroons and is as quick as any winger in the NRL – even Addo-Carr.

Addo-Carr has yet to decide on his next move but wants to be closer to friends and family.

The Storm managed to convince him to stay in Victoria for next season – although that may change by March if the right offer comes along.

Xavier Coates. (Getty)

HEAVYWEIGHT AGENT’S COUSIN AXED

There has been drama in Auckland, with the Warriors sacking the cousin of disgraced player manager Isaac Moses.

Greg Boulos was only appointed head coach of the club’s Future Warriors Program in November 2018 – a vital job when you consider the club’s massive junior base.

But Boulos clashed with new head coach Nathan Brown and there was only going to be one winner there.

His departure also lessens Moses’ influence at the club, where he had former coaches Stephen Kearney and Todd Payten and several NRL stars on his books.

New Warriors coach Nathan Brown. (Getty)

ROOSTERS HIGH ON YOUNG HOOKER

The Roosters hold high hopes for a young hooker they are bringing in from New Zealand next season.

Benaiah Ioelu is only 16 but will come into the Roosters system, playing for the club’s Harold Matthews team on the Central Coast.

Ioelu played for the Kiwis at under-16 level this year and while he is a few years off NRL level, has all the skills to make it to the top.

The youngster has been signed by the Roosters on a two-year development deal and is one for the little black books.

Aiden Tolman. (AAP)

SHARKS DEFEND SURPRISE TOLMAN SIGNING

Aiden Tolman is no world-beater – and plenty of people raised their eyebrows when Cronulla signed him after he appeared destined for retirement when cut by the Bulldogs.

But Sharks coach John Morris is delighted with what the 32-year-old hardman has brought to his club in the pre-season.

“Aiden is supremely fit and is the ultimate pro,” Morris said.

“I wanted him to show the way for our young forwards and that is exactly what he is doing. He has been great in training and is really showing the youngsters what it takes to succeed.

“He has fitted in great and I can see the difference he has made already.”