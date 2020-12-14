Northern NSW storms flood warning; heavy rains batter east coast, Queensland tides, beaches closed

Emergency services have warned residents in northern NSW to evacuate immediately as heavy rain and wild winds lash Australia’s east coast.

People in Tumbulgum are being urged to leave as water levels rise, flooding people’s homes and backyards following hours of relentless rain.

In Queensland, the town of Springbrook has recorded over 900mm of rain this week after 214mm fell in the last hours.

South-east Queensland has been placed on flood watch with the area from Fraser Island to the Queensland-NSW border in danger of possible flash flooding this afternoon.

Emergency services responded to more than 14,000 call-outs across south-east Queensland over the past few days, and 1000 homes are without power.

A river has broken its banks and floodwaters are already into Tumbulgum backyards. (Hannah Sinclair)

Water levels are rising causing flooding in Tumbulgum. (Hannah Sinclair)

NSW SES Deputy Commissioner Daniel Austin said residents in affected areas should be prepared to activate their evacuation plans.

“In total, we believe across the isolated communities and those that are subject to those warnings, potentially up to 1000 properties could well be involved,” Mr Austin told Today.

“We saw some really intense rainfall overnight around Murwillumbah and the Tweed area. That’s resulted in us requiring to issue some evacuation warnings for the areas around South Murwillumbah and Tumbulgum.

Police car drives through flood waters in Tumbulgum as wild weather hits NSW. (Benjamin Currey)

Thousands are being evacuated as water levels rise from nearby rivers. (Benjamin Currey)

“We also know that as a result of some of that flash flooding we’ve seen some roads cut and that will lead to some isolation of a number of small communities in that area as well.

“That rainfall event for us is continuing to work its way south and of particular focus today will be the Mid North Coast. Severe thunderstorms are still forecast across much of that northern NSW area.”

Flood evacuation warnings have been issued for parts of northern NSW. (Northern Rivers SES)

Byron Bay has been hit by coastal erosion as wild weather lashes the east coast. (Regi Varghese/Getty Images)

In Byron Bay, the tide was expected to peak at around 9.30am.

Byron Bay Shire’s Mayor Simon Richardson described the feeling within the community as “quite emotional” following bushfires, drought and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We have had our mettle tested this year and particularly now,” Mr Richardson told Today.

“Businesses are obviously looking forward to a really bumper Christmas.

“This is obviously the last thing we need at this of year, but we will get through it.

“The beach will recover, but right now it is just a matter of staying safe and trying to minimise the damage.”

Local resident Nick Colby checks the damage due to erosion along the beach side in Byron Bay. (Getty)

Mr Richardson said the extreme conditions would “become the norm” unless urgent action was taken.

“The coastal erosion is increasing again with climate change,” he said.

“We’ve got sea level rises that are going to become the norm here and are going to get worse.

“So we need federal and state governments to work alongside not just this coastal council of mine, but up and down the whole coast.

“This is going to become increasingly the norm and we need leadership and smart heads and investment to make sure we all stay safe.”

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian pleaded with communities in the danger zone to “expect the unexpected”.

There is severe flooding in Brisbane and the surrounding suburbs. ()

“That is what 2020 has taught us,” Ms Berejiklian told Today.

“I just ask all the residents living in those affected communities, they’ve been used to flooding over the years, but please know that this year we have to expect the unexpected.

“If you are asked to evacuate from your home, please take that advice.

“We have to assume that conditions will be extreme and worse than what we’ve seen the for a long , for a number of years.”

Heavy rainfall saw flash flooding in northern NSW on Saturday. (Today)

Further north in Queensland, the state is bracing for the highest tide of the year with a spring tide expected today.

A hazardous surf warning has been issued for the Gold Coast, Sunshine Coast and Fraser Island, with beaches closed until further notice.

Milder showers and potential storms are expected to linger in the south-east until tomorrow.

A houseboat washed ashore and stranded in waters off Queensland. ()

“Even though now we’re expecting that some of those winds and some of that heavy rainfall may be easing, the reality is we’re asking people to be vigilant, to ensure that they stay out of the floodwaters, they drive with caution,” QFES Deputy Commissioner Mark Roche said.

The QFES had received about 1400 requests for assistance, he said.

“We’ve had some severe weather warnings around dangerous high tides and also significant surfing conditions. People need to be aware,” Mr Roche said.