NFL Week 14 grades from around the league

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Teddy Bridgewater produced quality stretches during the Panthers’ loss, doing so without top weapons Christian McCaffrey and D.J. Moore. He also took four sacks and failed to move the chains once on a game-winning drive against a Broncos team missing two front-seven Pro Bowlers and its top two cornerbacks. The Panthers (4-9) have a low-ceiling quarterback; this was known when Bridgewater signed. The rebuilding team will not be in position to draft the 2021 class’ top two quarterbacks, and their timeline does not sync up with a Matt Ryan or Matthew Stafford trade. The franchise is stuck here for the time being.

PANTHERS GRADE: C | NEXT: at Packers (Sat.)