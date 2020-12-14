New York’s first vaccines have arrived, and shots began on Monday.

New York’s first coronavirus vaccines have arrived, according to one hospital system on Monday morning, signaling a turning point in the battle against a pandemic that has profoundly scarred the state, killing more than 35,000 people and severely weakening the economy.

The vaccine arrives at a of urgency, as the virus has regained a foothold in New York after a relatively dormant period in the summer.

The state recorded an average of about 10,000 cases per day last week, an increase of around 72 percent from two weeks earlier. Patients were filling up hospital beds in numbers not seen since May.

Now, nearly 300 days after the state reported its first coronavirus case on March 1, health officials face another race against to protect vulnerable New Yorkers. The distribution of a vaccine that has been fast-tracked in each stage of the process, from development to approval by the Food and Drug Administration on Friday night, is likely to provide many logistical challenges.