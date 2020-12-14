New coronavirus strain identified as London moved into Tier 3 lockdown

A new strain of coronavirus that spreads more rapidly has been identified, leading to surges in cases in London and the south east of England.

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock revealed the discovery to MPs as he confirmed plans to move London and parts of the surrounding area into Tier 3.

Hancock said the new variant of Covid may explain the fast rise in cases in the south.

He said: “We have identified a new variant of coronavirus, which may be associated with the fastest spread in the south-east of England. Initial analysis suggests that this variant is growing faster than the existing variants.

“We’ve currently identified over 1,000 cases with this variant, predominantly in the south of England, although cases have been identified in nearly 60 different local authority areas, and numbers are increasing rapidly.”







(Image: Getty Images)



Hancock said there was nothing to suggest the new strain is resistant to vaccines or any more deadly but it is easier to transmit from person to person.

Hancock added: “I must stress at this point that there is currently nothing to suggest that this variant is more likely to cause serious disease and the latest clinical advice is that it’s highly unlikely that this mutation would fail to respond to a vaccine, but it shows we’ve got to be vigilant and follow the rules and everyone needs to take personal responsibility not to spread this virus.”

He added: “I need to tell the House that over the last week, we’ve seen very sharp, exponential rises in the virus across London, Kent, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire.

“We do not know the extent to which this is because of the new variant but no matter its cause we have to take swift and decisive action which unfortunately is absolutely essential to control this deadly disease while the vaccine is rolled out.”







(Image: ANDREW PARSONS/10 Downing Street/AFP via Getty Images)



London will be placed into a strict Tier 3 coronavirus lockdown at midnight on Wednesday, MPs were told.

Pubs, cafes and restaurants for more than 9 million people in the London and parts of the south east area will shut and provide a take-away service only just weeks after re-opening after an England-wide lockdown in November.

The announcement was brought forward from Wednesday after MPs were warned coronavirus cases in London are now “off the chart” .

London hit 225 new cases per 100,000 in the seven days to December 8, up every day since a lockdown low of 155 per 100,000 on November 26.

An estimated 4,710 people in London tested on December 11 came back positive for Covid-19, almost double the 2,402 on December 6.

Kent is currently the only large part of southern England in Tier 3, with the capital still in Tier 2 which allows pubs to remain open.

Most of the 23 million people in England in Tier 3 are in the Midlands and northern England.