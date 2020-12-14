Nevada’s six electors vote for Democrat Joe Biden for president By

© . U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces members of his administration in Wilmington, Delaware
WASHINGTON () – Nevada’s six electors voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president on Monday, confirming the president-elect’s victory in the state in the 2020 U.S. presidential election.
Biden’s win in the battleground state was challenged in Nevada district court by President Donald Trump’s campaign but a judge dismissed the suit, ruling that the campaign had not supported its claims of fraud and wrongdoing with proof.
