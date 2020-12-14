Netflix announces Rowan Atkinson comedy among seven new UK series

Netflix has announced seven new scripted series as part of an effort to invest in UK-based productions.

Man vs Bee, created by Atkinson and Johnny English’s Will Davies, will star Atkinson as a man who feuds with a bee while housesitting in an opulent mansion. The series, a comedy, will be comprised of 10 episodes, each lasting just 10 minutes.

The Red Zone is a comedy about the world of professional football, written by sports journalists Barney Ronay and Jonathan Liew, and produced by Mendes.

Lockwood & Co is a sci-fi, written and directed by Cornish. Set in London, it focuses on a rag-tag crew of supernatural ghost-hunters, and is based on best-selling novels by Jonathan Stroud.

Other series include YA fantasy adaptation Half Bad, six-part horror Cuckoo Song, and Baby Reindeer, which is based on a stage play by comedian Richard Gadd.

“Setting up a team entirely based in the UK was always about being able to better connect to the fantastic program makers we have here — to provide a space for writers, producers, directors and actors that feels local, friendly and familiar but also provides talent the opportunity to make shows that will impact on a global scale,” said Anne Mensah, Netflix’s vice president of UK originals.

