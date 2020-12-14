NeNe Leakes Posts Lingerie Thirst Trap To Celebrate 53rd Birthday!!

Former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes is 53 years old and proud of it.

The reality television star took to Instagram to flaunt her lingerie for her fans and admirers.

“It has DEFINITELY been a different type of year but i am BLESSED, THRIVING AND SURVIVING! It took a longggggggg time for me to learn my circle but i finally got it. I choose this birthday to celebrate those who was ALWAYS celebrating me! I love you all. Stay blessed and prayed up! Happy BIRTHDAY to me! Sagittarius Energy all day babyyyyy,” she wrote.

Doesn’t she look great for 53?

NeNe has had a rough year and, over the summer, announced that she had walked away from RHOA.

DID NENE GET BOOTY IMPLANTS???

“I have been on an extremely, extremely long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation,” she explained in a video posted to her YouTube page. “There’s a lot of emotion flying from both sides. It has been hard and I have made a hard, difficult decision to not be a part of ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta,’ Season 13,” she confirmed. “It wasn’t an easy decision for me. It was hard.”