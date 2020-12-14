Must-see Warner Brothers movies on HBO Max in 2021

Anybody remember back in 2018 when a Twitter mob took issue with James Gunn’s politics, feigned offense at some terrible jokes he made 10 years prior, and got him fired from directing the third Guardians of the Galaxy picture? Well, Warner Bros. subsequently hired Gunn to revamp the Suicide Squad franchise, then Disney hired him back to direct another Guardians anyway. So thanks to the aforementioned swarm of trolls, Gunn has more money and influence than ever. How’d ya like them apples, trolls?

The utterly bonkers cast of The Suicide Squad reads like a whimsical grab bag of familiar action and comedy faces. Margot Robbie, Viola Davis, and Jai Courtney all return from the first Suicide Squad (2016). The new outfit includes Michael Rooker, Idris Elba, John Cena — who’s already got a spinoff show out of this deal — Nathan Fillion, Alice Braga, David Dastmalchian, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, and according to IMDB, Sylvester Stallone and Taika Waititi.

We cannot understate that these Hollywood big shots almost all play C-and-D-list DC villains with names like The Polka-Dot Man, who perpetrate and/or wind up victimized by a degree of violence mandating a hard R from the Motion Picture Association. It’s all filtered through the imagination of the guy who made Rocket Raccoon and Groot household names. And this time around, Jared Leto doesn’t play a vampire Juggalo other characters call “The Joker” for no apparent reason.

Sounds pretty rad, right?