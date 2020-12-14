Moises Henriques added to squad for first Test at Adelaide Oval, covering Cameron Green

Moises Henriques could play his first Test on home soil after the all-rounder was today added to Australia’s squad for the opening match of the Border-Gavaskar series, as cover for the in-doubt Cameron Green.

Rising all-rounder Green had been likely to bat at six on debut in the Adelaide Oval Test, to begin on Thursday, until he was concussed by a Jasprit Bumrah straight drive in Australia A’s second warm-up match against an Indian XI at the SCG last Friday.

Moises Henriques (Getty)

If Henriques is picked for the Adelaide Oval opener, which would likely see him bat in the middle order and bowl, it would mark the New South Welshman’s first Test since 2016 and his first outside the sub-continent.

While Henriques has featured in international limited-overs cricket since 2016, including the recent ODI and T20I series against India, the 33-year-old hasn’t played a Test since the final fixture of Australia’s three-match series against Sri Lanka across July and August of 2016.

Cameron Green (Getty)

Henriques averages just 23.42 with the bat and 82 with the ball from his four Tests played in Sri Lanka and India, but he’s made 338 runs and two centuries in the 2020-21 Sheffield Shield season for an average of 67.6.

He missed the second Australia A game due to a hamstring strain but passed a fitness test today.

Sean Abbott won’t travel to Adelaide for the first Test because of a calf strain he suffered in the second tour match, but Henriques isn’t considered a like-for-like replacement for Abbott, who is more of a bowling all-rounder.

It’s also unlikely the selectors would include Green and Henriques in the same XI.

The move to include Henriques suggests the selectors are likely looking at including Green in the starting line-up if he’s fit, with Marnus Labuschagne likely to shift from first drop to the top of the order in absence of David Warner (groin) and Will Pucovski (concussion), and Joe Burns’ horrendous form rut.

Should Green fail to recover from his concussion, Henriques would likely slot into the starting XI.

