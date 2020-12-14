Messages for web gains support for emoji reactions

Earlier this year, Google updated its Messages app with emoji reactions reminiscent of Apple’s iMessage reaction options. Those emoji reactions are finally coming to ‘Messages for web.’
Messages for web is a site that lets you connect to the Messages app on your phone. You can then view and respond to texts through the website without having to use your Android phone.
Since Google added emoji reactions to the Messages app, those who use the website were unable to enjoy the feature. Now, you can access it by hovering your mouse over a chat bubble in Messages for web and clicking the smiley icon that appears next to the bubble. Then, you can select a reaction emoji from the pop-up. These include a thumbs-up, heart eyes, laughing with tears, surprised, sad, angry and thumbs-down.
Android Police notes that users don’t need to do anything to make this work — it should be rolled out to all users now. The only real restriction is that the feature only works with RCS chats. However, this restriction applies to both Messages for web and the Messages app on Android.
GIF credit: Android Police
Source: Android Police