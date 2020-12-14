Meek Mill Addresses DJ Akademiks Clubhouse Spat

Meek Mill is still getting roasted on social media after he went in on DJ Akademiks, who has just signed up to the Clubhouse app.

Twitter called him out for attacking Akademiks, calling him a hypocrite… and he hopped on the social media platform to respond to the criticism.

“I apologize if I cut anybody off I be having my heart in shit too much… if you was there you know it was a great start for communication in hip hop! The way 21 handled it inspired me and was a good highlight,” he tweeted.

He continued: We been on club house for months being personal with supporters… learning getting game… learning about women’s feelings … giving game..talking biz etc … no recordings start to hit the internet until yesterday … certain sh*t just always ruin the “wave”

People slammed Meek for still holding a grudge with DJ Akademiks, but willingly burying the hatchet with Drake — who’s beef with the rapper was far more disrespectful.

MEEK MILL GETTING READY FOR RADIO INTERVIEW

Should Meek get over his beef with Ak?