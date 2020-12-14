McCarthy to remain Cowboys coach in 2021

It appears that reports that Mike McCarthy will remain Dallas Cowboys head coach through the start of the 2021 NFL season were accurate despite the team’s 4-9 record.

On Monday, Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said during an appearance on local radio station 105.3 The Fan that McCarthy is safe.

“There will be absolutely no change with coach Mike McCarthy,” Jones explained, per Todd Archer of ESPN.

It is, however, possible that the front office could require McCarthy to make changes to his defensive staff.

According to ESPN stats, Dallas is responsible for the league’s worst defense, surrendering 162.7 rushing yards per game. The Cowboys are also conceding a league-high 30.8 points per contest.

McCarthy’s job was made all the more difficult when starting quarterback Dak Prescott was lost for the season after he suffered a gruesome leg injury in the 37-34 win over the New York Giants on Oct. 11. Following that game, a win, the Cowboys dropped four straight games and six of eight.