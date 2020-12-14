Massive Desjardins data breach arose from series of gaps, privacy watchdog says

Article content continued

For at least 26 months, a rogue employee was siphoning sensitive personal information collected by Desjardins from customers who had purchased or received products through the organization, Therrien found.

For some, the data included first and last names, dates of birth, social insurance numbers, street addresses, telephone numbers, email addresses and transaction histories.

“Such data elements can be considered sensitive on their own,” the report said. “When combined, they can also be exploited by malicious individuals to steal the identities of the persons concerned.”

This information was originally stored in two data warehouses to which the employee in question had limited access, the commissioner said.

However, other employees, in the course of their work, would regularly copy that information onto a shared computer drive. As a result, employees who would not usually have the required clearance or need to access some of the confidential data were able to do so, Therrien found.

Desjardins had recognized some of the security weaknesses that ultimately led to the breach and had developed a plan to remedy them, but did not put it in place in time to prevent what happened, Therrien noted.

The breach occurred over more than a two-year period before Desjardins became aware of it, and then only after the organization had been notified by police, he added.

The commissioner said his investigation sheds light on the risks posed by internal threats, whether they are intentional or not.