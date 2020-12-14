Mark Hamill Admitted Why He and Carrie Fisher Never Dated; ‘She Was Too Much for Me in Every Regard’

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher spent years filming Stars Wars together. So, it comes as no surprise that Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia once locked lips off-screen. However, nothing came of the makeout session, and Hamill revealed why in an interview. Among other things, he said that Fisher was “too much for me in every regard.”

Mark Hamill and Carrie Fisher kissed once

Hamill admitted once in a Star Wars interview that he bragged about his kissing skills to Fisher. She took the bragging as an opportunity.

“I said: ‘Well, I think I’m a fairly good kisser. I like to let the women come to me rather than be aggressive,’” he told The Telegraph. “And she said: ‘What do you mean?’ Well, next thing you know, we’re making out like teenagers!”

The Luke Skywalker actor said that the two felt the chemistry between them. So, they had to get it “out of their system.”

“Carrie and I were attracted to one another,” Hamill revealed. “But I knew from previous jobs that it would have been a bad idea.”

Hamill admitted that things would never have worked between him and Fisher

Although there was an attraction between Hamill and Fisher, he feels that she was too much for him.

“If I’d had a relationship with her, it would have been like a full-time activity,” he told the outlet, “because she was too much for me in every regard: she was too creative, she was too smart. She was just the best.”

It sounds like Hamill doesn’t feel that he was good enough for Fisher. However, after a while, the two felt like brother and sister, anyway. The one makeout session helped their professional relationship. Hamill said it helped get things “out of our system,” and “we became like real siblings over the years.”

Fisher was in love with Harrison Ford but wished it was Hamill all those years ago

The other reason things might not have worked out between Hamill and Fisher could have been because of the other man in her life. Fisher had a three-month-long affair with Harrison Ford while filming Star Wars: A New Hope. Ford was already married with children. However, that didn’t stop 19-year-old Fisher from falling head over heels in love with him.

According to Fisher’s 2016 memoir The Princess Diarist, she would secretly write poetry about her co-star. However, he never returned her affection.

“I’m sorry it’s not Mark,” she wrote about her affair with Ford. “It could’ve been. It should’ve been. It might’ve meant something. Maybe not much, but certainly more.”

Although Hamill feels the two would never have worked out, it turns out that Fisher regretted not being in love with him.