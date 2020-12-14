Man claiming he helped Clippers land Kawhi suing Jerry West

A man who claims to be one of Kawhi Leonard’s good friends says Jerry West owes him $2.5 million for playing a role in getting the former Toronto Raptors star to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers.

According to TMZ Sports, Johnny Wilkes is suing West for $2.5 million plus damages for not paying up.

In April 2019, Wilkes says he met West at Staples Center and informed the Clippers executive that he had strong ties to Leonard and his uncle, Dennis Robertson. The two exchanged contact information and a few months later, West allegedly asked for Wilkes’ help in getting Leonard to L.A.

Wilkes claims he began to convince Leonard and Robertson that the Clippers were a strong fit for the four-time All-Star. He also says he told West the Clippers needed to get Paul George in order to interest Leonard.

After Leonard signed with L.A., Wilkes went out to dinner with West to celebrate. The Clippers executive allegedly said he’d pay up, but never did.

These are some serious allegations from one of Leonard’s good friends. If Wilkes’ story is true, it seems like he might have played a large role in getting Leonard star treatment from the Clippers.

It was reported earlier this month that Leonard is being allowed to live in San Diego, have his own personal trainers and bodyguards and even is allowed to decide which games to play in. The preferential treatment extended to George, and it reportedly irritated their teammates.

The Clippers wouldn’t comment on the lawsuit, per TMZ Sports, so this story should be one to monitor over the coming weeks and months.