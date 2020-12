Patrick Mahomes had a rough outing against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, to say the least.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback managed to lift his team to victory, but not before tossing three interceptions in a 33-27 win over Tua Tagovailoa and the Fins. Following the victory, which propelled the Chiefs to 12-1 on the season, Mahomes tweeted his feelings about playing on Miami’s home turf.