Look Back at Mason Disick’s Cutest Childhood Pics on His 11th Birthday

Happy birthday, Mason Disick!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick‘s firstborn child—and Kris Jenner‘s first grandchild—is turning 11 today, Monday, Dec. 14. While he’ll be celebrating alongside his baby brother Reign, who was also born on Dec. 14, we’re honoring Mason’s big day by looking back at his cutest childhood photos.

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans surely recall, Mason was the first Kardashian-Jenner kid to be born on the E! show. And the whole thing was quite the spectacle! While in labor, Kourtney pulled Mason out herself in what Kim Kardashian‘s BFF Simon Huck called “the Lion King moment.”

Since then, viewers have quite literally watched Mason grow up before their very own eyes. He’s now an older brother to 6-year-old Reign and 8-year-old Penelope, and when he’s not hanging out with his siblings or many cousins, he can be seen busting a move on TikTok with David Dobrik.