Lisa Vanderpump Mourns the Death of Her Dog Giggy: ‘We Are Devastated’

The Bravo personality, who had brought Giggy to numerous TV and public appearances, revealed last year that the pup had alopecia, a condition that causes hair to fall in small patches.

Lisa Vanderpump is bidding farewell to one of her fury friends. The former “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” cast member took to her Instagram account on Saturday, December 12 to share heartbreaking news that her Pomeranian Giggy died.

Alongside some pictures of her late pup, Lisa released a joint statement from her and husband Ken Todd which read, “We are devastated to say that our beloved Giggy has passed away this morning. He was truly loved, and we know how many of you loved him too. Our sweet Gigolo was such an incredible, unique dog, but mainly, because of him, we started The Vanderpump Dog Foundation and embarked on our mission to save as many dogs as possible.”

The statement continued, “He inspired us to start our work in rescue, and for that we will always be grateful. Giggy’s legacy will live on, through every dog @vanderpumpdogs saves. Thank you all for your support. Rest In Peace Giggy, we love you. – Ken & Lisa.”

Lisa later shared a pet remembrance poem titled “I loved you best” by Jim Willis. The poem read, “So this is where we part, My Friend, and you’ll run on, around the bend, gone from sight, but not from mind, new pleasures there you’ll surely find. I will go on, I’ll find the strength, life measures quality, not its length. One long embrace before you leave, share one last look, before I grieve.”

“There are others that much is true, but they be they, and they aren’t you. And I, fair, impartial, or so I thought, will remember well all you’ve taught,” the poem went on to read. It concluded, “Your place I’ll hold, you will be missed, the fur I stroked, the nose I kissed. And as you journey to your final rest, take with you this…I loved you best.”

The reality TV star, who is known as a dog lover, previously explained why she and her husband started the Vanderpump Dog foundation in May 2017. “Ken and I have been fighting for the kind of more humane treatment of dogs worldwide,” she said at the time. “One of the pieces of the jigsaw puzzle was really to open a rescue center but we wanted to open a rescue center that wasn’t, like, depressing and I know it’s like nothing else you’ve ever seen.”