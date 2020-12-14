Lil Wayne Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun Charge!!

Lil Wayne pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge.

According to the New York Times, the rapper pleaded guilty to having illegally carried a gold-plated .45-caliber Glock handgun and ammunition as a felon while traveling on a private jet last year.

Weezy has been convicted of a gun charge in 2007 and faces prison time of up to 10 years. But the guilty plea could mean he will face a less harsh sentence.

Not a great week for Wayne, who is also being sued by his former manager, Ronald Sweeney, for more than $20 million in unpaid funds. Sweeney said the rapper did not pay him what was agreed after he negotiated a settlement for Weezy with Cash Money Records.

“Unfortunately, the way is the business is situated, everybody goes for what I call the fool’s gold, and that is the upfront advance,” Sweeney said via Billboard. “Often times, artists are giving up rights to get more money upfront, not realizing that those rights are worth a lot.”