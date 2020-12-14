Lil Pump Drops Baby Bombshell, Airs Out Dispute With Baby Mama

Instagram

The ‘Welcome to the Party’ rapper shockingly reveals that he is a father in a post that gives a first look at her son, while he appears to be feuding with his baby mama over his visitation rights.

Lil Pump has surprised his fans and followers with some good news. The rapper dropped a major bombshell on Instagram on Sunday, December 13 as he revealed that he has already become a father for some time.

The 20-year-old star spilled the beans while sharing a photo that gives a first look at his son. In the image, the Miami-born artist flashed a smile while holding the adorable little boy, who appears to be around 2 years old, on what looks like a boat. The boy, who was only clad in his diaper, showed a pair of sunglasses he held to the camera.

Unfortunately, Pump, whose real name is Gazzy Garcia, has apparently not been able to see his son lately. In the caption, he aired out his seemingly dispute with his baby mama as he blasted her, “Baby momma ain’t s**t won’t let me see my son #fathers right.”

It’s unclear who the mother of Pump’s son is, but the boy has his own Instagram account that goes by the handle @captainadorbale305. The photos posted on the account show that Pump’s son has been living his best life and enjoying some of his father’s rapper lifestyle.

In one picture, the toddler was seen being surrounded by hot girls while he was put in a baby seat. Another photo posted in June featured the the baby being draped in jewels with lyrics from Pump’s breakout single “Gucci Gang” written in the caption. Another image had the boy posing with actor Terrence Howard on a yacht party during the Fourth of July celebration.

Prior to the baby news, Pump had been quiet on social media after declaring his support for Donald Trump ahead of the presidential election. “Hello, everybody, how you guys feeling?” the “Racks on Racks” spitter said while speaking at a Trump rally during the campaign. “I come here to say, Mr. President, I appreciate everything you’ve done for our country. You brought the troops home and you’re doing the right thing. MAGA 20, 20, 20, don’t forget that. Don’t forget that. And, do not vote for sleepy Joe at all.”

He even declared that he would leave the U.S. if Trump were to lose. “F**k I look like paying an extra 33 in tax for Biden, b***h ass n***a,” he said in an expletive-laden rant. “F**k sleepy Joe, n***a. Trump 2020 b***h! If Trump does not get elected, I’m moving the fuck out of here! N***a, I’m going to Colombia. F**k it!”