Lewis Hamilton on Having COVID-19 Weeks Ago: I Was ‘Destroyed’

Despite that, the 35-year-old British race car driver, who returns to the competition for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after recovering from the disease, feels ‘happy and grateful I am alive.’

Lewis Hamilton is feeling better after testing positive for COVID-19 a few weeks ago. As he returned to competition for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday, December 13 after testing negative, the British race car driver shared his feelings over the health scare.

“I am destroyed. I do not feel good,” Hamilton, who came in the third place on the competition, told the reporters. However, the seven-time Formula One world champion revealed that he was grateful for being able to recover from the disease. “But I’m happy and grateful I am alive. I live to fight another day and I still managed to finish with a podium,” he said.

Hamilton further called out people who are not wearing mask and violate COVID-19 rules. “COVID is no joke,” he reminded everyone. “I knew at some stage if I got it, it would be tough because there are people out there losing their lives. So I knew it was serious. I always find it very strange to see world leaders laughing it off like it is nothing.”

The 35-year-old went on to say, “To be able to come back here this weekend, I knew I wouldn’t physically be where I have been the rest of the season but I made it. Where there is a will, there is a way.”

Hamilton announced that he tested positive on Monday, November 30, ruling him out of Sakhir Grand Prix on December 6. He wrote on Instagram, “Hi guys, I’m devastated that I won’t be racing this weekend. Since we started the season in June my team and I have been taking all the precautions we possibly can and following the regulations everywhere we have been in order to stay safe.”

“Unfortunately, even though I returned three negative results this past week, I woke up yesterday morning with mild symptoms and requested another test which came back positive. I have immediately gone into self-isolation for 10 days,” he added. “I am gutted not to be able to race this weekend but my priority is to follow the protocols and advice to protect others. I am really lucky that I feel OK with only mild symptoms and will do my best to stay fit and healthy.”

Concluding his message, the Mercedes driver told his followers to “please look after yourselves out there, you can never be too careful. These are worrying times for everyone and we need to make sure we are looking after ourselves and each other. Stay positive.”