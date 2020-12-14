LeMahieu to talk with other teams amid Yankees standstill

LeMahieu has no shortage of suitors, either, with the Toronto Blue Jays, New York Mets and Washington Nationals reportedly checking in on his availability.

In two seasons wearing the Pinstripes, the 32-year-old hit .336 with 129 RBI and 36 home runs. He won the batting title last season after hitting .364 and also placed third in American League MVP voting.

LeMahieu is one of the top available free agents this offseason, along with J.T. Realmuto, George Springer, Marcell Ozuna, Marcus Semien and Justin Turner, among others. If the Yankees lose out on LeMahieu, there’s no word on who they may target to play second base.