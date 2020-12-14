LaVar Ball rips ‘raggedy as hell’ Pistons for reportedly waiving son LiAngelo

Of course LaVar Ball was going to sound off about his son LiAngelo reportedly being waived by the Pistons over the weekend.

Ball the elder got the chance during a Bleacher Report AMA on Monday, and in typical LaVar fashion, he gave an entertaining answer.

@jdaniel29: Thoughts on LiAngelo getting waived by the Pistons?

I definitely have thoughts on that. The people in Detroit are great. I love the fans, but the franchise over there is raggedy as hell. They don’t know a good player. I was giving them a Lottery pick for free! Has the skills to play and the notoriety to bring everybody to the game. How do you throw that out the window? They’re gonna learn the hard way. My boys are gonna end up together playing somewhere. Gelo can shoot the lights out. That was raggedy what they did. But hey, they’re gonna learn the hard way.

And now the words “raggedly as hell” are attached to an NBA franchise.

MORE: LaMelo shows off flashy passing, iffy shooting in Hornets debut

The Athletic reported Sunday night that LiAngelo Ball was one of three players waived by Detroit following its second game of the NBA preseason. The team has not announced the moves. Ball, 22, the middle brother between Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball and Hornets rookie guard LaMelo Ball, did not play for Detroit in either of the games after signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the team on Dec. 2. He was listed as “DNP – Injury/Illness” in the box score for Sunday’s exhibition vs. the Knicks. Ball underwent ankle surgery in 2019.

With LiAngelo reportedly on waivers, should the Hornets claim him and put him on the roster with LaMelo?

Why, of course, says their dad. And why stop there, he wonders.