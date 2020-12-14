Kylie Jenner Embraces Her ‘Cute’ Natural Hair

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star, who is known for her love of rocking wigs and extensions, vows to give her natural hair ‘more love’ as she shows off her real tresses.

Kylie Jenner has proudly showed off her more authentic self. Having been known for her love of rocking wigs and extensions, the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star surprised her online devotees by finally embracing her “cute” natural hair.

Making use of Instagram Story on Saturday, December 13, the 23-year-old beauty mogul shared a clip of herself flaunting her short red hair. In the footage that saw her sporting a white sweatshirt, the younger sister of Kendall Jenner gushed, “my real hair is cuuute i gotta give it more love.”

One day after posting the post, Kylie showed off her real tresses once again as she posted several photos of herself cradling sister Kim Kardashian‘s youngest son Psalm. In the snaps, she wore the same sweatshirt that she paired with matching pants, shoes, and coat. “the cool aunt,” she penned in the accompaniment of the shots.

Kylie’s real hair post was met with positive feedback from her fans and followers. One individual raved, “Your hair is literally shining.” Another person gushed, “I love your hair this length, it loves so natural and fresh looking.” A third, in the meantime, seemed to be inspired by the reality star’s look, noting, “now I want red hair.”

This was not the first time Kylie offered a glimpse at the length of her natural hair. Back in August, the daughter of Kris Jenner showed off her real tresses during a tropical getaway with her pals. At that time, she posted some photos of herself having an outdoor shower with her hair pulled up into a ponytail.

Kylie’s love for hairstyling has inspired her to create her own hair care product. She reportedly filed the paperwork to launch Kylie Hair back in May 2019. The trademark request included hair styling products, hair masks, shampoos and conditioners, curling irons, flat irons, hair brushes and combs as well as hair dryers and diffusers. Her sister Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian have released Kardashian Hair years earlier.

Speaking about the sisters’ hair care products was the wife of Kanye West. In 2015, she told Allure, “We sit with a whole team, and we’re not chemists…. We don’t understand the science behind it. So we can just explain it, and then it’s up to us to test and we give it to all of our glam teams, all of our friends, our assistants, because we want to make sure it works on different types of hair.”