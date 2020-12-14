Knicks ban media from MSG for 2020-21 season

Are the New York Knicks trying to acquire Kyrie Irving? No, but the team’s latest policy about media access during the 2020-21 season surely would entice the star to move across the city.

According to the New York Post, the Knicks are banning the media from Madison Square Garden for the team’s two preseason games on Wednesday and Friday against the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Post says the Knicks could reconsider for the regular season, but as of now, has also decided to ban the media during the regular season.

However, there is one exception to the media ban. Knicks owner James Dolan, who also owns MSG Network, will allow the station’s broadcasters into the arena.

The Milwaukee Bucks are the only other team to disallow the media this coming season.

The Knicks are set to kick off the 2020-21 campaign against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 23 before returning home to MSG for a matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers.