Kenya Moore Heard ‘Very Specific Voices’ at Cynthia Bailey’s Party Amid Strippergate Rumors

Prior to this, Kenya appeared to call ‘RHOA’ Porsha Williams a ‘h**’ over the scandal claiming that Porsha and Tanya Sam had a threesome with a male stripper at Cynthia’s bachelorette party.

Kenya Moore has been spilling hot tea regarding Strippergate at Cynthia Bailey‘s bachelorette party and it seems like she doesn’t plan to stop. In a new interview, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star claimed that she heard “very specific voices” that night, alluding that the threesome really took place despite the stripper’s denials.

Discussing her nickname as a “pot-stirrer,” Kenya told Entertainment Tonight, “This is what I don’t like about my position on the show.” She added, “If I’m an honest voice, and I call people out, then somehow I’m a villain. But if it were me and I got caught, shtupping the stripper, you know, that came to the bachelorette party, I would have been dragged from here to California, you know what I mean?”

Further teasing about the alleged threesome between a male stripper, Porsha Williams and Tanya Sam, Kenya went on to say, “I heard a lot — and other people heard a lot, very specific things. Very specific things and very specific voices.”

Stating that she found it unfair “that people will call that pot-stirring,” Kenya continued, “We are a cast, and we are in a cast house, and if something happens like that in a cast house while you are working, then it should be discussed. You can’t do that at McDonald’s! You can’t go in the bathroom at McDonald’s and have sex with someone and think it’s OK because hey, you know, you were in the closet. No. You’re at work.”

Prior to this, Kenya appeared to call Porsha a “h**” over the scandal. “This is what I say: No one is trying to slut-shame anyone. No one is trying to say you can’t do it. You’re a single person, you can do whatever the hell you want to do. Just don’t lie about it,” she said, seemingly referring to Porsha, since Tanya isn’t single.

“Don’t do it at work if you don’t want anybody to know,” she went on saying. “If you are in a bedroom in a shared house with the rest of the cast, you should not be doing something that you don’t want people to know on national TV. Alluding that her co-star is a ‘h**,'” Kenya added, “At the end of the day, people love a h**, you know what I mean? People like h**!” She continued, “They’re funny, they’re outspoken, they live life on the edge.”

The alleged threesome is set to play out in the current season 13 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta”.